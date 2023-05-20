Algerian flag-carrier Air Algerie has reached an agreement with Boeing to acquire eight 737 Max 9 aircraft.

The airline signed an agreement with the US airframer about three weeks after it disclosed that it had provisionally selected the type for its single-aisle fleet renewal.

All 737 Max jets are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

Air Algerie chief executive Yacine Benslimane signed the contract with Boeing commercial sales regional director Laura Wolfe-Schulte.

Wolf-Schulte says the purchase of the Max 9s is “strengthening a partnership” with the airline, one which has spanned six decades.

Air Algerie has also revealed that is taking two Airbus A350-1000s and five A330-900s for long-haul modernisation.

It has not indicated when a corresponding agreement for the Airbus aircraft might be reached, and whether it might feature at the Paris air show in June.