Air China and China Southern became the newest operators of Comac’s C919, as they each took delivery of their first example in a joint delivery ceremony.

The two state-owned carriers now join compatriot and launch customer China Eastern as the three operators of the type, marking what Comac calls the start of “multi-user operations”.

The pair of C919s were handed over at Comac’s Shanghai Pudong facility on 28 August. Air China’s first C919 – an extended-range variant – wears the commemorative registration of B-919X, while China Southern’s aircraft bears the B-919J registration. The pair are the eighth and ninth C919s to enter commercial service, says the airframer.

Beijing-based Air China has also configured its C919s in a low-density arrangement: 158 seats in two classes, eight in business class and 150 in economy. This compares to the 164-seat configuration adopted by China Eastern and China Southern.

Air China and China Southern placed orders for 100 C919s each in April, providing a needed boost for the programme.

Other Chinese operators that have signed for the C919 are Tibet Airlines – which placed an order at the Singapore air show this year – as well as Hainan Airlines units Suparna Airlines and Urumqi Air.

According to local media reports, China Southern and Air China are expected to receive two more C919s by the end of the year.

Cirium fleets data records Comac as holding almost 1,000 firm orders for the C919, with another 700 aircraft covered by more tentative agreements.