Mediterranean operator Air Corsica has emerged as a customer behind an order covering a pair of ATR 72-600 turboprops.

The airframer says the order was originally confirmed during the Paris air show in June.

ATR states that the aircraft will be delivered over the first half of next year, giving the carrier a “fully harmonized” fleet of seven -600s.

The aircraft will be fitted with Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT engines, an upgraded version of the type’s powerplant which was certified last year.

Air Corsica conducts services from four Corsican airports to destinations including Nice and Marseille.

“This order marks an important turning point for Air Corsica, which places a special focus on sustainable development, Corsican passenger satisfaction and connectivity – regional in particular,” says supervisory board president Marie-Helene Casanova-Servas.

Air Corsica became the first carrier to receive a -600 with the PW127XT engine towards the end of last year.