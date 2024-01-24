SkyTeam carrier Air France is to open a new transatlantic service this year, operating to the US city of Phoenix.

Air France states that flights will commence from Paris Charles de Gaulle from 23 May.

It will operate three-times weekly on the route to Phoenix, the state capital of Arizona.

Air France will deploy Boeing 787-9s for the connection. The twinjets will be configured with 30 business-class, 21 premium-economy and 228 economy seats.

The Phoenix route will take to 17 the number of US cities served by the airline, among a total of 24 in North America.

Air France has recently revealed that it will restore its Minneapolis route on 13 May, and extend its Raleigh-Durham flights through the summer.