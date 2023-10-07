Air India has shown off its new livery painted on the initial Airbus A350-900 aircraft due to join the flag-carrier’s fleet.

The airline has orders for six A350-900s and 34 A350-1000s.

It has revealed an aircraft at Toulouse – bearing the manufacturer’s serial number 592 and test registration F-WZHH – featuring the new scheme.

Air India has also released an image of an A350-900 whose nose-gear doors indicate it will be registered VT-JRH.

This aircraft is listed by Cirium’s fleet data as MSN554.

Air India unveiled the new colours during an event in August, and stated that the first A350s would enter the fleet in December this year.