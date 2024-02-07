Air India has selected Recaro’s economy and premium economy seats for its widebody interior retrofit due to commence in the middle of the year.

The deal will see more than 22,000 Recaro seats installed over the next five to six years, the German company states. Air India chose Recaro’s CL3710 economy class seats and PL3530 product for premium economy.

The Star Alliance carrier has also opted for seat-back in-flight entertainment systems to be installed in its new seats, the statement adds.

Through this year, Air India will retrofit 40 Boeing 787s and 777s with the new economy and premium economy seats. In 2025, the same seat configuration will be maintained for new widebodies – comprising 12 Airbus A350-900s and 787s – entering the fleet.

Recaro adds that the airline has selected its new CL3810 economy class seats, along with the PL3530 premium economy seats, to be installed on 34 new widebody jets to be delivered beyond 2025.

Airline chief Campbell Wilson states: “[The partnership with Recaro] will help us offer an enhanced experience for our passengers at this transformative time for Air India and add value to our passenger-centric focus making us more competitive on the global aviation stage.”

Air India, which has not disclosed a premium class seat supplier, disclosed plans for a “full interior refit” on its widebody fleet in late-January, as its first A350 began commercial service. At the time, it said the retrofit will commence in the middle of the year.