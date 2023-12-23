Air India has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, with the type to enter commercial service in January 2024.

The aircraft (VT-JRA, MSN554) arrived in New Delhi after a ferry flight from Airbus’ Toulouse facility on 23 December.

It is the first of six -900s that will be delivered to the airline through March 2024. The six jets were originally allocated to Aeroflot before international sanctions were imposed on the Russian airline.

Air India has a total of 20 -900s on order, along with the same number of -1000s. They are part of a wider order for 250 Airbus aircraft to modernise its fleet.

The Star Alliance carrier says the aircraft will operate domestic flights from January, “for crew familiarisation”, before being deployed on intercontinental flights. It adds: “The schedule of commercial operations with the A350 will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The A350s are configured to seat 316 passengers in three classes: 28 in business class, 24 premium economy seats, as well as 264 seats in economy class. Air India has tapped on Collins Aerospace for its cabin products.

The aircraft is also the first aircraft in Air India’s fleet to showcase its new livery – first announced in August – featuring a new font and a red-gold-purple fin motif inspired by the traditional Indian window-frame historically used by the carrier.

Hailing what he calls a “red-letter day” for the flag carrier, Air India chief Campbell Wilson says: “The A350 is not just metal and engines; it’s the flying embodiment of the relentless efforts of all Air India employees towards our airline’s continuing transformation and of our commitment to setting new benchmarks. It is also, in many ways, a declaration of Indian aviation’s resurgence on the world stage.”