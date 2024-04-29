Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has began construction work for a new flight simulator training facility near Kuala Lumpur international airport.

The parent company of Malaysia Airlines says construction of the new simulator facility is expected to be completed by mid-2025. The centre will have six simulator bays spanning aircraft types operated by the group’s airline units, including Airbus A330neos and Boeing 737-800s.

Malaysia Airlines is due to take delivery of its first A330neo this year, which it will deploy on medium-haul flights to Australia, New Zealand and in Asia.

The group also officially opened its training academy campus on 26 April, which has been relocated to be nearer to the airport. The 194,000 sq ft facility “prioritises a holistic educational model by integrating collaborative spaces with comprehensive training programmes”, states MAG.

The MAB Academy offers nearly 200 training courses, ranging from mandatory flight training to aviation services training.

MAG chair Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin says: “Through strategic investments in state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive training programmes, we are dedicated to building a robust talent pipeline that serves not only our immediate needs but also contributes to the nation’s overall growth in the aviation industry.”