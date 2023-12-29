Asia-Pacific carriers continue to add services to leisure destinations as the post-pandemic recovery enters its second year.

Japan low-cost carrier Zipair will commence a new three-times-weekly service on the Tokyo Narita-Vancouver route from 13 March.

The Japan Airlines unit, which operates Boeing 787-8s, already serves three North American destinations: Los Angeles, San Jose, and San Francisco.

Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines has launched three new international routes, all of which will be operated with 737-800s.

New services includ Hainan’s third Thailand route, a Beijing-Phuket service that will operate seven times weekly, and a Beijing-Irkutsk service that will operate twice weekly. In addition, a new Hangzhou-Sapporo service will be operated twice-weekly.

Malaysia’s Batik air is adding to its North Asian network with services to China and Taiwan starting in early February.

The airline is adding three Chinese destinations: Kunming, Zhangjiajie, and Zhengzhou. Flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Batik will service Kunming and Zhengzhou four times weekly, and Zhangjiajie three times weekly.

February will also see the launch of a three-times-weekly-service to Taiwan’s second largest city, Kaohsiung.

All four routes with be operated with 737 Max 8s equipped with 180 economy class seats.

Taiwan’s Starlux will launch a Taichung-Hakadote service in February 2024, and a Taichung-Macau service in March. It also plans scheduled services to Da Nang and chartered services to Hakodate.

Singapore-based low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia has also commenced a new service to Wuxi in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Wuxi is the carrier’s second Chinese destination and Jetstar Asia will operate it twice weekly until 15 January, after which the service will be operated four times weekly. Jetstar will use Airbus A320s on the route.

“This year has seen us increase our fleet, expand our network and grow our Jetstar family, so launching a brand-new route to such an important destination is a fitting way to end the year,” says Jetstar Asia chief executive Barathan Pasupathi.

“China is a critical market for Jetstar and our customers, so it’s great to start flying to Wuxi, our second Chinese port following the successful launch of flights to Haikou early this year.”

South Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air has also launched a new seven-times-weekly Busan Vientiane service, while Vietnam LCC Vietjet has launched a new Hanoi-Hong Kong service. Vietjet will use A321neos on the three-times-weekly flight.