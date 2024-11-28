Air India will operate five key trunk routes solely with the Airbus A320neo, as it moves to rationalise operations following its merger with Vistara.

Five routes will be served exclusively with the type: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Hyderabad.

These cities represent the major air routes in India, with Air India operating over 1,000 flights weekly on them.

The A210neos previously served with Vistara and feature 8 seats in business class and 132 in economy.

“The merger of Vistara into Air India has unlocked many new opportunities to improve our customer offering,” says Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson.

“By combining the strengths of both full-service carriers, we are able to consolidate our best narrowbody offering on routes where there is desire for a high-frequency, full-service product. We will progressively expand the coverage to more routes as Air India inducts new aircraft and completes the retrofit of our legacy narrowbody fleet during 2025.”