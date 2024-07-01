Air India plans to set up a pilot training school with the aim of graduating 180 commercial pilots annually.

The school will be set up in central Indian city of Amravati in the state of Maharashtra, says Air India.

The facility will be operational by the first quarter of India’s 2026 financial year, which commences on 1 April 2025.

The airline won a tender from the Maharashtra Airport Development Company to establish the training school.

The school’s training fleet will comprise 31 single-engine and three twin-engine aircraft.

“The [flight training organization] at Amravati will be a significant step towards making Indian aviation more self-reliant and offering more opportunities to the youth in India to fulfill their ambitions of flying as pilots,” says Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson.

“The young pilots coming out of this FTO will fuel Air India’s ambition of becoming a world-class airline, as it moves ahead in its transformation journey.”

Air India and other Indian carriers, such as low-cost carrier IndiGo, have amassed large order books of aircraft, creating significant demand for pilots.