Newly-established Maltese operator KM Malta Airlines is entering a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa Group.

KM Malta Airlines has been set up as a successor to Air Malta.

It has secured an air operator’s certificate and aims to commence services from the end of March, using Airbus A320neos.

The new carrier states that it has signed a codeshare with Lufthansa Group which will enable passengers to book a single ticket on connecting flights with Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

KM Malta Airlines says the codeshare with Lufthansa Group “significantly broadens” its European reach, adding that the agreement will extend its network reach to 35 new destinations.

It states that the codeshare will take effect from 31 March.