Air Mauritius has introduced outsourcing and business process specialist Charles Cartier as its new chief executive, succeeding Kresimir Kucko.

Cartier was formerly with a division of consultancy service Accenture as well as a business solutions arm of TNT Express.

He has served on a number of company boards, including Bank of Mauritius, and is linked to the country’s outsourcing and telecom industry association OTAM.

Kresimir Kucko, who previously led Croatia Airlines and Gulf Air, had been Air Mauritius’ chief since the end of 2022. The airline has not given a reason for the management change.