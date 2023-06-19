Indian Ocean carrier Air Mauritius has confirmed an order for three more Airbus A350s, all of which are the -900 variant.

Air Mauritius already operates four A350s. The airline has received two of four A350-900s on direct order with the airframer.

All A350s are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

“The additional A350-900 aircraft will help us strengthen our European network and secure further growth in other markets,” says Air Mauritius chief executive Kresimir Kucko.

“We are looking forward to achieving our ambition objectives together with Airbus.”

Air Mauritius’s fleet also includes three A330s – two A330-900s and a single A330-200.