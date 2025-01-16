Air New Zealand’s first ATR 72-600 with Pratt & Whitney’s new PW127XT engine has entered commercial operations.

The aircraft (ZK-MZG) operated its first regional flight from Christchurch to Invercargill on 16 January. It was delivered to Air New Zealand on 29 December, following a week-long delivery flight from ATR’s Toulouse facility to Christchurch.

Air New Zealand’s general manager of strategy, networks and fleet Baden Smith says the newest ATR – the airline’s 30th – is a “milestone” for the airline.

He adds: “The addition of this aircraft will provide vital support for our turboprop fleet helping provide maintenance flexibility and helping maintain the reliability of our services for regional customers.”

Air New Zealand has one outstanding ATR 72 order and expects to take delivery of the aircraft in mid-2025. Airline Business data shows the airline to have an operating fleet of 110 aircraft, with ATR turboprops making up the largest proportion