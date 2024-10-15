AirAsia is targeting operations to Europe – and possibly the west coast of the USA – by 2030, as part of an “ambitious” network growth strategy over the next five years.

The Malaysia-based low-cost carrier will focus on secondary cities in “key regions” in Asia in 2025, growing its international network by eight points, with its fleet increasing its operational fleet from 63 to 76 aircraft.

AirAsia is looking at expanding into “strategic markets” in the Pacific and East Asia in 2026-2027, says AirAsia group advisor Tony Fernandes, who was speaking at a media event in Kuala Lumpur on 15 October.

By 2028, the airline is planning expansion into the Middle East and Central Asia, citing Oman, Uzbekistan and Mongolia as candidate markets.

Fernandes, who is chief executive of AirAsia parent Capital A, says the expansion is enabled by incoming aircraft deliveries of Airbus A321neos, A321LRs and A321XLRs. He notes that the long-range narrowbodies will allow it to operate thinner routes with lower costs.

Fernandes anticipates the network expansion will allow its Kuala Lumpur hub to rival that of Dubai as a transit hub.

The disclosure comes as Capital A clinched overwhelming shareholder approval for the disposal of its aviation business to sister carrier AirAsia X.

Capital A shareholders voted 99.97% at an extraordinary general meeting on 14 October to approve the divestment. Capital A first announced the divestment plan in January, as part of efforts to restructure its business and exit its financially-distressed status.

The deal is now pending agreement from AirAsia X shareholders, with the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 16 October. If approved, the deal will conclude by the end of the year.