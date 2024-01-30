Airbus has been authorise to conduct transatlantic services with its newly-established Airbus Beluga Transport outsize cargo operation.

The airframer obtained a French air operator’s certificate on 13 November for the carrier, which will use the manufacturer’s A300-600ST Beluga fleet.

Its five Belugas are being withdrawn from internal logistics activity and replaced by the A330-700L BelugaXL.

Airbus Beluga Transport has been set up to capitalise on the outsize freight capability of the older twinjets.

It sought authorisation to fly to US destinations in December – stating that it aimed to begin the services in February this year – and clearance has been granted by the US Department of Transportation.

Airbus Beluga Transport’s air operator’s certificate lists the company’s initial aircraft as F-GSTB, which was built in 1996.