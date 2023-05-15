Graham and Lewis discuss how European and North American carriers performed during the recent earnings season, which saw a degree of ‘normalisation’ and plenty of positivity about the summer, despite the slower recovery of corporate travel.

They then consider the growing problems around aircraft maintenance delays, particularly in light of India’s Go First grounding its fleet.

Next they discuss Ryanair’s bumper – and long-expected – order for Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, before looking at the legacy of departing Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons

There are several ways to listen to the Airline Business podcast.

You can listen via the Soundcloud player above, but the easiest method is to subscribe via your usual podcast app by searching for “Airline Business”. This will ensure you get each new edition as soon as it is released, and also means you can download the podcast to listen to at your leisure.

You can also listen and subscribe via the links below:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/airline-business-podcast

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ph6o5n8hbAH1w8oWvaln9

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/airlinebusinesspodcast

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=374940&refid=stpr

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News–Politics-Podcasts/Airline-Business-Podcast-p1206569

RSS feed: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:572511894/sounds.rss