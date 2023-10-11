Graham and Lewis discuss the latest consolidation moves in Europe, as Air France-KLM announces plans to take a minority stake in SAS.

They also consider the industry’s sustainability challenge, in light of the IATA World Sustainability Symposium in Madrid, including hurdles in the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry.

Finally, they explore the latest opinions on the industry’s outlook, as strong demand and constrained capacity continue to support yields.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons

