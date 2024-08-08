Graham and Lewis discuss the confusing picture that has emerged in the first half of the earnings season in Europe, plus the actions under way at US low-cost carriers as they seek to boost revenues and what might be in store in the Asia-Pacific region.

They then look back at this year’s Farnborough air show, which was a quiet one order-wise by historical standards, before taking an in-depth look at some of the winners from this year’s Airline Strategy Awards.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons.

