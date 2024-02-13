In the latest episode – sponsored by Panasonic Avionics – Graham and Lewis look back on an inauspicious start to 2024 in terms of airline safety and consolidation moves.

They then consider what airlines including United Airlines, Ryanair and Wizz Air had to say about the year ahead in their recent earnings calls.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons

There are several ways to listen to the Airline Business Podcast.

You can listen via the Soundcloud player above, but the easiest method is to subscribe via your usual podcast app by searching for “Airline Business”. This will ensure you get each new edition as soon as it is released, and also means you can download the podcast to listen to at your leisure.

You can also listen and subscribe via the links below:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/airline-business-podcast

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ph6o5n8hbAH1w8oWvaln9

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7564ca4d-4927-46ef-906c-7f17ee878391/airline-business-podcast

Youtube Podcasts: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRjCPPXgNvaN5BWrnkxQFPrOZm0z7OU8x

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/airlinebusinesspodcast

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=374940&refid=stpr

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News–Politics-Podcasts/Airline-Business-Podcast-p1206569

RSS feed: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:572511894/sounds.rss