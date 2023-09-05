Graham and Lewis look back on another strong set of quarterly results from the global airline industry, while considering whether the coming months will see ‘normalisation’ in more markets.

They then discuss the success or otherwise of the various start-up carriers that have launched operations over the past few years – and prospects for a few that are yet to get off the ground.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons

There are several ways to listen to the Airline Business podcast.

You can listen via the Soundcloud player above, but the easiest method is to subscribe via your usual podcast app by searching for “Airline Business”. This will ensure you get each new edition as soon as it is released, and also means you can download the podcast to listen to at your leisure.

You can also listen and subscribe via the links below:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/airline-business-podcast

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ph6o5n8hbAH1w8oWvaln9

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/airlinebusinesspodcast

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=374940&refid=stpr

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News–Politics-Podcasts/Airline-Business-Podcast-p1206569

RSS feed: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:572511894/sounds.rss