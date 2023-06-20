Angolan flag-carrier TAAG is to introduce three Airbus A220-300s which will be acquired through a lease agreement.

US-based lessor Azorra will supply the twinjets to the airline next year.

“We are deeply committed to growing the company by leveraging our market share and destination portfolio,” says TAAG chief Eduardo Fairen.

“Our passengers will benefit from higher connectivity options while planning their trips and a greater flight experience overall.”

Fairen adds that the lease agreement demonstrates the airline’s “international credibility”.

The aircraft will be sourced from Azorra’s backlog. It has 22 A220s on firm order with Airbus, none of which has yet been delivered.

Azorra chief executive John Evans says the aircraft will be a “game-changer” in the markets served by TAAG.

TAAG has previously indicated that it would be taking six A220-300s from another US lessor, Air Lease, to replace Boeing 737-700s from this year.