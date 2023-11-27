Guernsey-based regional carrier Aurigny is to replace its single Embraer 195 with a pair of ATR 72 turboprops, as part of a simplification plan.

The airline has six aircraft but the E195 is the only jet in the fleet.

Chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout says the plan will “rebalance” the fleet, in remarks reported by the local publication Bailiwick Express.

The transition will be completed next year.

“This project marks the beginning of a significant push towards running a more cost-effective and efficient airline, which will inevitably have a positive impact on the overall experience of our customers,” says Bezuidenhout.

Greater fleet standardisation will bring maintenance, training and flexibility benefits, while the use of turboprops will reduce fuel consumption.

According to Bailiwick Express, the airline will increase frequency to London Gatwick and will have more options for services to various European destinations.

Aurigny recently disclosed that it would operate year-round twice-weekly services to Paris Charles de Gaulle from spring 2024.

Along with the E195 the carrier operates three ATR 72-600s and a pair of Dornier 228s.