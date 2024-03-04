Australian regional operator Skytrans Airlines has ambitions to branch into large jet services with Airbus single-aisle aircraft following its acquisition by wet-lease specialist Avia Soutions Group.

Avia Solutions has appointed a new managing director of Skytrans, Gytis Gumuliauskas, after completing the transaction.

“Passenger operations will be our main area of focus, with cargo being an area we’re willing to explore and develop,” he says.

This strategy involves plans to expand the Skytrans fleet with Airbus A319s and A321 converted freighters.

Skytrans currently has a fleet of 13 aircraft and specialises in charter and public transport services.

Finalisation of the Skytrans acquisition brings to 12 the number of air operator’s certificates in the Avia Solutions portfolio.

Avia Solutions has been developing its Asia-Pacific presence in order to counter seasonal fluctuations in European demand.

It adds that the acquisition will allow it to access the “lucrative domestic aviation market” in Australia.

Avia Solution chief Jonas Janukenas says the company has intentions to establish or acquire seven more airlines by the end of this year, adding that it is seeking to expand in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.