Star Alliance carrier Austrian Airlines is to open a new transatlantic service, with flights to the US city of Boston.

Austrian will start operating on the route from Vienna in July.

The Lufthansa Group carrier states that the service will be year-round and consist of up to six weekly flights.

Austrian aims to deploy Boeing 767-300ERs on the route. The twinjets will have a total of 211 seats, configured in three classes which include 24 business-class and 30 premium-economy seats.

“This expansion enhances our long-haul offering and strengthens the Vienna hub,” says chief commercial officer Michael Trestl.

Boston will bring to 19 the number of intercontinental destinations served by the airline.