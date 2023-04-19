Lufthansa Group carrier Austrian is expecting to modernise its entire long-haul fleet with Boeing 787-9s over the next five years.

It will introduce its first of 10 787-9s from next year, increasing the airline’s overall fleet to 66 aircraft for the 2024 schedule.

As the remaining nine 787s arrive, they will replace the Vienna-based carrier’s Boeing 777 and 767 twinjets.

This fleet replacement will be completed by 2028.

Austrian will source the aircraft from orders placed by Lufthansa Group. “This will result in a significant rejuvenation of the [Austrian] fleet,” it states.

Chief executive Annette Mann says the modernisation “shows that we are fit for investments and the future”. She says the aircraft will offer 20% better fuel consumption than its 767s.

Austrian has three 767-300ERs and six 777-200ERs, plus a short-haul fleet of Airbus single-aisle and Embraer regional jets.