Swedish carrier Braathens Regional Airlines is to conduct wet-leased services on behalf of Lufthansa Group member Austrian Airlines over the course of this summer season.

Austrian is recruiting BRA to operate a number of routes on which traffic has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“To continue connecting these routes to our Vienna hub in the future, we need adjusted capacity structures,” says Austrian chief commercial officer Michael Trestl.

BRA will take over routes served by Embraer 195s.

The regional jets will be replaced completely by ATR 72 turboprops for flights to Klagenfurt, Kosice and Leipzig.

Austrian states that there will also be “partial” replacement by ATRs on services to Belgrade, Bologna, Graz, Warsaw and Zagreb.

The carrier says the co-operation with BRA will enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness, providing more sustainable network connections.

“Slow recovery of business travel demand results in a lower demand level, necessitating adjusted capacity structures for economically-viable operations,” it adds.

“On board, passengers can expect the familiar Austrian Airlines catering product, and both business- and economy-class seats will be offered.”

BRA chief Ulrika Matsgard says the Swedish carrier has “extensive experience” in providing such services, and hopes to “further develop” its partnership with Austrian.