Avia Solutions Group is establishing a new airline operating in Thailand, extending the presence of its BBN Airlines brand following its creation of an Indonesian division.

The new operator, BBN Airlines Thailand, is intending to offer wet-lease and passenger charter activity to customers in the region.

It will use a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 jets, aiming to have four by the end of next year before increasing to 16 in 2025.

BBN Airlines Thailand is applying for an operating licence and air operator’s certificate which it hopes to secure in October next year, says Avia Solutions Group.

Avia Solutions set up BBN Airlines Indonesia last year, and chair Martynas Grigas will hold the same position at the new carrier.

He says the Asia-Pacific region is “steadily progressing” with its post-pandemic recovery and establishment of the new Thai division takes place at “a favourable moment”.

“We are going to offer fully-customised [wet-lease] solutions with operational and technical assistance,” he adds.

Avia Solutions intends to continue expanding in the Asia-Pacific market, says chief executive Jonas Janukenas, stating that it plans to have five airlines by the end of 2024.

It already has multiple operations – among them SmartLynx, Avion Express, Bluebird Nordic and KlasJet – and a global fleet of almost 200 aircraft.