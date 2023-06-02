Slovakian wet-lease and charter carrier AirExplore is to become part of the Avia Solutions Group portfolio of operators, under an acquisition agreement.

AirExplore operators a fleet of 10 Boeing 737-800s, of which two are freighter aircraft.

The carrier is based in Bratislava, and has its own in-house maintenance operation for 737 variants.

Avia Solutions Group, which already owns several carriers, says the acquisition of AirExplore will take its total fleet to 180 aircraft.

“Slovakia offers a dynamic business environment and having an air operator’s certificate here presents a significant advantage,” says chief executive Jonas Janukenas.

One of Avia Solutions’ other carriers, the freight specialist Bluebird Nordic, disclosed recently that it was looking to establish a Central European operation through obtaining an AOC in Slovakia.

Avia’s airline portfolio includes such operators as SmartLynx Airlines, Avion Express, and KlasJet.

Being brought into the Avia group will provide “valuable know-how” as well as “access to best industry practices”, says AirExplore chief Martin Stulajter.

He adds that it will generate new business opportunities, and strengthen the airline’s position in the market.

Avia Solutions has not disclosed the terms of the acquisition.