Azerbaijan Airlines is to merge its operations with its subsidiary operator Buta Airways, and unify them under the main carrier’s AZAL brand.

Buta Airways was established as a low-cost division in late 2016 and has been serving a network comprising several destinations in Russia, as well as Turkey and the Middle East.

The carrier operates a fleet of Embraer 190 regional jets.

Azerbaijan Airlines says it will merge with Buta and offer its flights under the AZAL name from October this year.

“Combining the best qualities of both airlines, the merger will further expand the opportunities for our passengers to travel at affordable rates,” it adds.

It says the decision will provide “convenient travel planning” for customers.

Azerbaijan Airlines says Buta passengers will be able to access the “same affordable prices” but with a “superior level of service”.