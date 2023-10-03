Azerbaijani cargo operator Silk Way West Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 777 freighter, following an order disclosed two years ago.

The Baku-based carrier signed for five 777Fs and, a year ago, supplemented the agreement with a pair of 777-8Fs, with combined deliveries running to 2030.

Its first 777F carries the Bermuda registration VP-BMG.

Silk Way West says the arrival of the aircraft – powered by General Electric GE90 engines – represents a “significant leap forward” in its commitment to offering “top-tier” cargo services, and highlights the “growing importance” of Azerbaijan as a transport hub.

“This addition to our fleet not only enhances our capabilities but also underlines our commitment to providing sustainable cargo services to our customers,” says the carrier’s president, Wolfgang Meier.

The airline highlights the 777F’s range, which will “open up new possibilities” for connections from Baku.

“Delivery of this aircraft marks a defining moment in our strategic plan to make Silk Way West Airlines greener, more fuel efficient, and better positioned for growth from conception to reality,” says vice-president of the Americas division Fadi Nahas.

Silk Way West indicates that another aircraft, further expanding its fleet, is set to arrive within a month.