Bangkok Airways is to wet lease a pair of Airbus narrowbodies from French operator Amelia to provide capacity boost for its international operations.

The deal will involve an A319 and an A320, both of which will be based in Bangkok. Bangkok Airways says the pair will be deployed on flights to Luang Prabang in Laos, as well as Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia.

The decision to wet lease the aircraft is “to accommodate increased demand for international flights”, says Bangkok Airways, which operates two A320s and 11 A319s, along with 10 ATR 72-600s.

According to its website, Amelia has four A320s in its fleet, as well as a pair of A319s.

At the recent Association of Asia Pacific Airlines’ Assembly of Presidents in Brunei, Bangkok Airways chief Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth hinted at leasing additional aircraft as part of its fleet strategy.

The airline is also planning to issue a request for proposals for a jet to replace its Airbus A320 family fleet – 11 A319s and two A320s – by the end of the year, said Prasarttong-Osoth