Wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group’s newly-established Asian carrier BBN Airlines Indonesia is expanding its fleet with four Boeing 737s.

The aircraft comprise three 737-800s for passenger service, and a single 737-400 freighter, which will complement its pair of 737-800 converted freighters.

BBN Airlines secured its air operator’s certificate in the August last year. It is based in Jakarta and serves the air charter, air freight and wet-lease markets.

It undertook the acquisition of the additional 737s in November and the aircraft have since been subject to maintenance checks.

But BBN Airlines says it expects to put the aircraft into domestic and international operation in early March.

It states that the expansion is a “strategic step” for the carrier to “improve its charter flight services” in Indonesia.

“We are very confident that we can increase the [load factors] and also be able to open new routes in the future,” says chair Martynas Grigas.

The new carrier’s activities have included operating supply flights to Vanuatu and transporting medical aid on behalf of Indonesian government ministries.

BBN Airlines says the 737s will support its plans to reach a fleet of 40 aircraft by the end of 2027.

“We are optimistic that the mission carried out by BBN Airlines Indonesia can strengthen the Indonesian aviation sector as a whole,” adds Martynas.