Bhutan’s Drukair has signed a memorandum of understanding for three Airbus A320neos and two A321XLRs, as it looks to expand operations to Europe and Australia.

The national carrier expects to take delivery of the new aircraft from 2030 – once the orders are firmed up – and plans to operate the aircraft out of its Paro hub, as well as the new airport at Gelephu, which has been earmarked as the country’s new economic hub.

Drukair is an existing Airbus operator, with a fleet of three A319s and a single A320neo that was delivered to the airline in 2020. It operates a small international network mainly within South Asia, as well as to Bangkok and Singapore.

Airline chief Tandi Wangchuk says: “Our investment in these state-of-the-art aircraft underscores our dedication to supporting Bhutan’s vision of holistic and mindful development.”