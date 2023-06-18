Bulgaria Air has become the latest operator of the Airbus A220, after taking delivery of an aircraft through a lease arrangement.

The Balkan carrier received the twinjet from Air Lease, one of seven to be acquired through the US lessor.

Bulgaria Air’s first A220 is a -300 variant (LZ-ROM) and has been configured with 143 seats, including eight in the business-class cabin.

The aircraft was flown on 17 June from the manufacturing site in Montreal to Oslo, from where it is scheduled to fly onward to Sofia.

Bulgaria Air is intending to take five A220-300s as well as a pair of the smaller -100 model.

The airline is already an Airbus operator, with A320-family jets, as well as Embraer 190s and Boeing 737-300s.

Bulgaria Air serves several destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Airbus says the A220, which is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines, will support the carrier’s “engagement towards the aviation decarbonisation journey”.