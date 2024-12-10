Comac C919 operators China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines have begun deploying the aircraft type to more points on their domestic networks.

Launch customer China Eastern began operating the narrowbody from Shanghai to Chongqing and Wuhan – the seventh and eighth points in its C919 network – on 3 and 4 December, respectively. Both flights will be operated daily, says China Eastern.

The network expansion comes as the SkyTeam carrier took delivery of its ninth C919, registered B-657T (MSN015). The aircraft is also the first C919 to be fitted with in-flight streaming services.

China Eastern currently operates the C919 to six other cities: Chengdu, Beijing Daxing, Guangzhou, Xian, Shanghai Hongqiao and Taiyuan.

As for China Southern, it will operate the C919 on flights between its Guangzhou hub and Haikou on Hainan island.

The inaugural flight will commence 11 December, marking the first time the C919 is operating to Hainan, says China Southern. Haikou is the fifth domestic point to see C919 operations, after Guangzhou, Shanghai Hongqiao, Hangzhou and Chengdu.

The C919 currently operates with China’s three largest carriers: Air China, China Eastern and China Southern. Other customers include Hainan Airlines units Suparna Airlines and Urumqi Air, as well as Tibet Airlines, who will be the launch operator of the high-altitude version of the C919.