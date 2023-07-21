African operator Cabo Verde Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max, to support post-pandemic restoration of its network.

The airline operates from hubs at Praia and Sal in the Cape Verde archipelago off the West African coast.

Chief executive Sara Pires says the Max 8 twinjet will enable the carrier to meet “growing travel demand” from the island nation.

“With the addition of the [737 Max], we continue to expand our fleet to pre-pandemic levels,” she states.

The aircraft, registered D4-CCJ, was flown from Victorville in California to Providence in Rhode Island on 18 July, before carrying out the transatlantic flight to Praia.

According to the US embassy in Praia, the aircraft “symbolises the extraordinary resilience and revitalisation” of the carrier.