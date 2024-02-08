Logistics specialist Challenge Group’s Israeli division has expanded its fleet with a Boeing 747-400 freighter.

The 747-400F had previously been in cargo operation with El Al before being transferred to Air Atlanta Icelandic.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines the freighter (4X-ICK) was originally delivered to Singapore Airlines Cargo in 1994.

Challenge Group says the acquisition demonstrates the company’s “confidence” in its outlook.

Chief commercial officer Or Zak adds that the aircraft is an “ideal choice” for heavy and outsized loads, and will provide additional capacity and flexibility.

Zak adds that the aircraft shows Challenge Group is committed to “staying ahead of the curve” despite industry concerns regarding overcapacity.

Challenge Group has also been expanding with a batch of four converted Boeing 767-300ER freighters, all of which it expects to be in service by the third quarter of this year.