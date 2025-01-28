China’s three largest operators expect to continue their loss-making streak for 2024, amid a global supply chain crunch, as well as increased domestic competition and slower international recovery.

The ‘Big Three’ – comprising Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines – note in their respective earnings guidances that while overall recovery “gained momentum” in 2024, there were “operating pressures” that remained.

Air China discloses a net loss forecast of CNY160 to 240 million ($22 to 33 million), an improvement from the CNY1 billion net loss in 2023.

The Star Alliance carrier says it “made every effort to enhance efficiency” and “strengthened” yield management, which resulted in an improvement in earnings.

Yet, it flags “an increasingly complex and volatile” operating environment, and “intensified” competition in its domestic operations.

It is a sentiment echoed by compatriot China Eastern, which also saw “insufficient demand” for business trips on top of stiff competition. The Shanghai-based operator is forecasting a net loss of between CNY3.3 and 4.3 billion, down from 2023’s CNY8.2 billion net loss.

It states: “[The airline] enhanced its transit capacity of the hub, actively adjusted its route structure, strengthened its whole-process service control, deepened the institutional reform of its marketing services, intensified its business and finance integration as well as cost control.”

China Southern was the only carrier of the three to flag supply chain “disruptions” as a challenge. The airline expects a net loss of between CNY1.25 and 1.87 billion, compared to a net loss of CNY4.2 billion the year ago.

On supply chain, China Southern notes that the cost of aircraft materials has seen “a sharp increase” in 2024. This, coupled with a “relatively slow recovery” of the international market, has led to “great operating pressures” during the year.