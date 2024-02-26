Irish-based regional carrier CityJet is to supply five Bombardier CRJ1000s to Lufthansa under a wet-lease agreement.

The 100-seat aircraft will be based at Frankfurt from the end of March and operate European services for the German flag-carrier.

CityJet says the agreement, covering the summer season, will run to October.

Last year it operated services for Lufthansa and group sister carrier Brussels Airlines, deploying a pair of aircraft to each.

CityJet says the agreement brings to 17 the number of aircraft it has under contract with Lufthansa Group and Scandinavian operator SAS.