Chinese regional operator Colorful Guizhou Airlines has placed firm orders for 20 C909 regional jets, becoming the type’s newest operator.

The deal, disclosed at the 2024 Airshow China in Zhuhai, also comprises options for another 10 C909s, formerly known as the ARJ21. Comac did not disclose a delivery timeline or financial terms of the deal.

The Guizhou-based carrier currently has 19 aircraft in service, comprising A320neos and Embraer E190s.

Comac says the new order will “enhance the fleet size and market competitiveness of Colorful Guizhou Airlines”.

Separately, Hainan Airlines group has firmed up its commitments for C909s and C919s.

The order, also announced at the Zhuhai show, is made up of 40 C909s and 60 C919s, which will go to airline units Suparna Airlines and Urumqi Air.

The airline group, which is owned by strategic investor Liaoning Fangda, first announced its intention to purchase uo to 100 Comac aircraft in April 2023, providing an orderbook boost for the Chinese airframer.