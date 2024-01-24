Croatia Airlines’ order for six Airbus A220-300s has been transferred to Irish-based lessor Griffin Global Asset Management, the leasing company has confirmed.

The carrier’s order for the six jets had been removed from end-of-year backlog figures released by the airframer on 11 January, while six A220-300s had been listed for Griffin at the same time.

Croatia Airlines chief Jasmin Bajic says the agreement will “assist us in our transition to a single fleet type”.

It had originally placed the order for the six Pratt & Whitney PW1500G-powered aircraft in November 2022.

They were part of a fleet-renewal programme under which it plans to introduce up to 12 A220s, and potentially take the number up to 15.

Griffin says the six A220s which it is ordering from Airbus on Croatia Airlines’ behalf will be delivered from 2026.

It adds that the agreement marks a new customer and a new aircraft type for the lessor’s portfolio.

Griffin president Marc Baer states that the agreement is a “natural next step” for the company, in order to continue supporting fleet-replacement and growth for carriers.

“This six aircraft transaction demonstrates our ability to provide the most up-to-date and fuel-efficient aircraft at scale,” adds Griffin senior vice-president of marketing Peter Bennett.

Croatia Airlines has also previously selected US lessor Air Lease to supply another six A220s.