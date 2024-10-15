Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has been hit by fresh delays in the delivery of its first Airbus A330neo, the latest setback in the airline group’s fleet renewal plans.

The parent company of Malaysia Airlines on 15 October said its first A330neo will now be delivered by late November – two months later than previously expected – due to “findings identified by Airbus during the flight line stage”.

The airline group did not elaborate further, but says it is “working closely” with Airbus and lessor Avolon to “secure a new delivery timeline and expedite the aircraft’s entry into service”.

It now expects to take delivery of five A330-900s by end-March 2025, instead of four by the end of the year.

It is the second time the airline has faced delays on the delivery of its A330neo. The first aircraft was to have been delivered in mid-2024, but that timeline slipped to late September.

The current delay in A330neo delivery means Malaysia Airlines will not be able to deploy the type on flights to Melbourne in November, which it originally announced in March this year.

“The airline will revert to operating the A330-300 for these services, with no changes to the flight schedule,” states MAG, which did not disclose when the new inaugural flight will take place.

The airline is also facing well-known delays in receiving new 737 Max 8s, having only taken delivery of four so far this year – less than one-third of the 17 originally targeted.

MAG chief Izham Ismail says the fresh delays were “significantly disrupting” its fleet renewal plans.

“We are deeply disappointed by the aircraft delivery delays by Airbus, compounded by the ongoing setbacks of our Boeing 737-8 deliveries,” Izham says.

He adds: “As we take decisive steps toward a stronger 2025, having the necessary assets in place is crucial to meet our growth targets, optimise our network and continue delivering enhanced services to our customers.”