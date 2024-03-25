Swiss carrier Edelweiss intends to be the first carrier in the country to introduce Airbus A350s, and has unveiled initial long-haul routes for the type.

Edelweiss will bring in the first A350-900 in April next year – one of six joining the fleet to replace Airbus A340-300s.

It has disclosed that Las Vegas will be the opening destination to which the aircraft is assigned.

“Before the aircraft is deployed on long-haul routes, it will fly to various short and medium-haul destinations in the first few weeks,” says the Lufthansa Group carrier.

Edelweiss will serve the US city three-times weekly with the twinjet from mid-May.

When a second A350 enters service, scheduled for July 2025, the airline will operate it from Zurich to Vancouver.

Edelweiss will take delivery of a third A350 at the beginning of October, with a fourth arriving in the winter season.

Its final two A350s will be introduced in the second half of 2026. The five A340s will be replaced by mid-2027.