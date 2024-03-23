Israeli carrier El Al is considering carrying out a fundraising exercise through a public offering of securities.

The airline has not stated the quantity of capital it aims to obtain, and it has not given a timeline.

Controlling shareholder Kanfei Nesharim has informed the carrier that it intends to participate in the offering.

El Al says the offering could include a preliminary tender for certain investors.

The offering is subject to market conditions and a final decision by the company’s board regarding the terms, scope and structure of the offering,” the airline states.

“There is no certainty that the offering will go ahead.”

Kanfei Nesharim holds about 47.5% of El Al, with the rest of the company publicly traded.