Israeli flag-carrier El Al is negotiating with Boeing for the acquisition of three more 787s, with an option for six additional aircraft.

The airline’s fleet plan for 2028-30 currently indicates 22 787s – up from the current 16.

El Al is already scheduled to take its total to 19 by receiving three more 787s, one in the second quarter of this year and two more at the end of 2025 and beginning of 2026.

It states in a full-year briefing that it is holding talks with the US airframer to purchase three 787s with options on another six. All its 787s are fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

El Al adds that it has entered the “last mile” of its narrowbody fleet replacement and renewal campaign.

It uses 24 Boeing 737-800s and -900s, and says the replacement – which will commence in 2026 – will take the total to 28-31 aircraft in 2028-30.

El Al says it is still examining offers received after putting a request for proposals to aircraft and engine manufacturers.

“There is a growing demand for aircraft orders from the aircraft manufacturers,” it points out.

“As a result, the company estimates that there may be delays in receiving new aircraft, narrowbody and widebody, from the manufacturers.”

El Al is continuing with an upgrade programme for its Boeing 777-200ERs. Two aircraft have been fitted with an interior similar to the 787s’, increasing the number of seats to 313, and it intends to adapt the configuration on a third 777 by 2025.