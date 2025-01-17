Embraer is stepping up efforts to find E-Jet operators with maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) expertise to collaborate on the E190F passenger-to-freighter programme.

Although the manufacturer has converted a single aircraft in Brazil under a service bulletin last year approved by regulators in its home market, Europe, and the USA, it is not best placed to run the production line, admits Arjan Meijer, chief executive of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“We are talking to partners about taking on the programme. It is better to have an external partner, who is likely to be a customer with MRO capabilities,” he says. This is because it makes sense for each roughly three-month conversion to be carried out when an aircraft goes in for a month-long C-check. An E190 operator is also likely to have better access to feedstock.

Embraer launched the P2F programme – which will eventually include an E195 variant – in 2022 in response to demands of international e-commerce, which require smaller aircraft to take consignments from hubs to airports closer to the consumer, as well as to extend the shelf-life of older-generation Embraer regional jets.

The E190F was unveiled at Embraer’s headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos in November 2023, flew for the first time in April last year, and was displayed at the Farnborough air show. Embraer had originally planned to begin deliveries of the P2F variant in 2024.

There are around 600 Embraer E190s in service and the manufacturer believes there could be a market for up to 100 Embraer P2F freighters over the longer term.

So far, just the one E190F, belonging to US lessor Regional One, has been converted, but Embraer previously announced commitments from lessors Lanzhou Aviation and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC).

Lanzhou signed a letter of agreement at the 2023 Paris air show for 20 E190Fs and E195Fs, which included the possibility of establishing a conversion line in Lanzhou, China to introduce the freighter to the Chinese market.

Regional aircraft specialist NAC agreed in principle in 2022 to take up to 10 conversion slots, drawing on its existing E190/E195 fleet.

Meanwhile, Meijer says the manufacturer is “well placed” to secure an 80-plus order for passenger aircraft from Polish airline LOT, one of Europe’s earliest and biggest E-Jet operators.

Although the flag-carrier has been studying the Airbus A220 as well as the E2 family, Embraer’s prospects were boosted last year when LOT added three E195-E2s to its fleet, leased from Azorra. A decision on a major replacement order been expected by the end of 2024.

Embraer delivered 73 commercial jets last year – within its original guidance of 72 to 80 units, but still short of the 89 it shipped in 2019. However, Meijer hails a trend that has seen deliveries increase from 64 jets in 2023 and 57 in 2022.