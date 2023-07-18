Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is aiming to cut food waste by offering a pre-order service for on-board catering.

The airline is to introduce the service initially in the business-class cabin on flights between Dubai and the three main London airports from 25 July.

It will enable passengers to select meal options – through the website or app – up to two weeks in advance of travel.

Emirates says this will ensure customers receive their preferred choice while helping the carrier to cut food waste.

“On the aircraft, cabin crew will use a custom-built application on a device to view the meal selection and serve the passenger their choice of hot dish,” the carrier adds.

Emirates says that it will study customer feedback and aims to roll out the pre-order initiative to more routes and cabin classes “in the near future”.