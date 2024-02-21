Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is to expand its Latin American reach with services to the Colombian capital Bogota by mid-year.

It will commence the daily service on 3 June, operating the route with 354-seat Boeing 777-300ERs configured in three classes.

Emirates will fly to Bogota as an onward connection from its flights from Dubai to Miami. The airline cites the elevation of Bogota airport – some 2,500m above sea level – for the need to serve the route through a stopover.

Miami has been chosen for its Latin American tourism and trade connections.

Bogota will become the carrier’s fourth South American destination after Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

“We’ve long wanted to serve Colombia,” says Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark, adding that there is “huge demand” for travel to Bogota.

He says the new route “underscores our deep commitment to South America”, and will offer increased business and leisure travel opportunities.